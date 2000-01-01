Easily add search across all of your site content, then design your search experience from scratch — visually. All the control you need, without the hassle of plugins or integrations.
Style the search bar just like you’d style any other element — however you want.
Style the results page in any format, and populate your search result titles and images dynamically.
Restrict your search to a specific content type, or remove those that you don’t want to appear in search results.
Hide private pages or other unimportant content from search results by excluding individual pages.
Remove common recurring elements — like footers, navs, and forms — from your search engine to improve results.
Built on top of industry leading Elasticsearch, search results are not only highly relevant — they also automatically adjust for common misspellings.
Fuzzy matching suggests results even in the case of typos or misspellings.
Partial matches surface results without needing an exact word match.
Help visitors find their way through content-heavy sites with a completely custom search experience.
