Powerful site search.
Complete design control.

Easily add search across all of your site content, then design your search experience from scratch — visually. All the control you need, without the hassle of plugins or integrations.

Design

Design the search you want

The search bar

Style the search bar just like you’d style any other element — however you want.

The results page

Style the results page in any format, and populate your search result titles and images dynamically.

Indexing

Only search content that matters

01

Exclude Collections

Restrict your search to a specific content type, or remove those that you don’t want to appear in search results.

02

Exclude Pages

Hide private pages or other unimportant content from search results by excluding individual pages.

03

Exclude Elements

Remove common recurring elements — like footers, navs, and forms — from your search engine to improve results.

Tech

Relevant, human-friendly search

Built on top of industry leading Elasticsearch, search results are not only highly relevant — they also automatically adjust for common misspellings.

Fuzzy matching

Fuzzy matching suggests results even in the case of typos or misspellings.

Partial matches

Partial matches surface results without needing an exact word match.

Build search-driven sites

Help visitors find their way through content-heavy sites with a completely custom search experience.

Knowledge bases and help centers
News and media websites
Blogs and resource sites
Marketing websites

Why Webflow

Build search-driven sites

Knowledge bases and help centers
News and media websites
Blogs and resource sites
Marketing websites

Search the Webflow Blog

See search in action

Resources

Get the full download

BLOG POST
Release Notes

Read the release notes for site search and find out how it was built.

WEBFLOW UNIVERSITY
New guide: site search

Learn how to add and design site search on your own sites.

